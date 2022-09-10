'Target killing of Sarpanch': NIA busts plan to disturb peace J&K, files chargesheet against six

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency in a handout said that it has filed a charge sheet against six accused in connection with a case related to the targeted killing of a Sarpanch in Kulgam. A handout, that was filed by the NIA in the NIA Special Court yesterday, said that the targeted killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir of village Adoora, Kulgam was carried out by the terror outfit of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). The case was initially registered on March 11 this year at Kulgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir and later re-registered by NIA on April 8.

According to the statement, investigations have revealed that the handlers of terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) operating from Pakistan, hatched a criminal conspiracy in collusion with terrorists’ associates/OGWs and terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen, active in Kashmir Valley to carry out the targeted killing of Shabir Ahmad Mir, Sarpanch of village Adoora, Kulgam.

This incident was just the tip of the iceberg as the terror outfit was carrying out targeted killings in Kashmir Valley as part of a larger conspiracy. The aim was to disturb the peace, create chaos and disrupt the democratic process established by the Panchayati Raj System in Kashmir Valley meanwhile infesting terror among the politically elected representatives.

Details of the Chargesheet

The details of the accused charge-sheeted are as given below Danish Ayaz Dar son of Ayaz Ahmad Dar resident of Mohammadpora, District Kulgam, J&K, U/s 302 r/w 120B & 121A of IPC, sections 16, 18, 19, 20, 38 & 39 UA (P) Act, 1967 and section 25 (1B) (a) of Arms Act,1959, Faisal Hameed Wagay S/o Abdul Hameed Wagay R/o Village Adoora, Kulgam, A/P Mahammadpora, Kulgam, J&K, U/s 302 r/w 120B & 121A of IPC, sections 16, 18, 19, 20, 38 & 39 UA (P) Act, 1967 and section 25 (1B) (a) of Arms Act, 1959, Nisar Rashid Bhat @ Nasir S/o Rashid Ahmad Bhat R/o Village Tengpora, District Shopian, J&K U/s 302 r/w 120B & 121A of IPC, sections 16, 18, 19, 20, 38 & 39 UA (P) Act, 1967, section 25 (1B) (a) of Arms Act, 1959 and sections 4 & 5 of Explosive Substances Act, 1908, Zubair Ahmad Sofi (now killed) S/o Ghulam Hassan Sofi R/o Tazipora, Mahammadpora, Kulgam, J&K, U/s Charges shall be abated against the slain militant, Mushtaq Ahmad Itoo (absconding) S/o Ghulam Hassan Itoo R/o Mahmmadpora, District Kulgam, Jammu & Kashmir, U/s 302 r/w 120B & 121A of IPC, sections 16, 18, 20, 38 & 39 UA (P) Act, 1967 and section 27 of Arms Act, 1959 and Farooq Ahmad Bhat @ Farooq Nalli (absconding) S/o Abdul Gani Bhat R/o Chak Dassan, Yaripora, District Kulgam, J&K, U/s 302 r/w 120 B & 121 A of IPC; sections 16, 18, 20, 38 & 39 UA (P) Act, 1967 and section 27 of Arms Act, 1959. Further investigations in the case are in progress, reads the statement.