Teeanger drugged, gangraped in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida

Noida: A shocking incident came to light from Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida where a minor girl was raped by two men. The incident took place on July 23 at Greater Noida's Rabupura police station area. Police said a rape case has been registered against two accused.

The victim, aged around 14 years, was returning home after delivering milk at a house a few lanes away from her home on July 23. "The accused, both aged around 20, caught her on an isolated stretch in a lane near her home. They drugged the girl rendering her unconscious before forcing themselves on her," an officer from the local Rabupura Police Station told PTI.

The girl's parents approached the police on Friday morning with a complaint and an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) was lodged against the duo, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey said.

The accused have also been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and searches are on to nab them, Pandey added.

The girl has been sent for medical examination and further probe is underway, the police said.