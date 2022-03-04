Teenage Pakistani boy gets consular access at Amritsar jail

Amritsar: A fourteen years old Pakistani boy Asmad Ali who had inadvertently strayed into India in November last year was provided consular access at Amritsar Central Jail here on Friday (March 4).

The meeting of Asmad Ali with Pakistani representatives in the jail could pave the way for his release and repatriation to Pakistan even as his grandparents and relatives have already issued an appeal to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his early release on humanitarian grounds.

Surinder Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Amritsar Central Jail confirmed consular access to Asmad Ali who was brought to Amritsar from juvenile home in Ranbir Singh Pora and was sent back after meeting with Pakistani representatives.

Asmad Ali’s maternal grandfather Muhammad Aslam had issued an appeal for the release of Asmad Ali. In an emotional appeal to the Indian government, Aslam had urged the Indian authorities to send Asmad back home at the earliest.

A right activist here Rahul Kapoor who has also filed an online petition for the release of Asmad Ali had tweeted “I request @narendramodi @manojsinha_ @OfficeOfLGJandK @MEAIndia @meaMADAD to send 14 yr old Pak Child Asmad Ali back to his home. He is stuck in an observation home in Jammu from last three months @ChangeOrg_India @ChangeOrg_Hindi @avidandiya @khan_zafarul @StutiNMishra @_sayema”. (sic)

After consular access to Asmad Ali on Friday, Rahul again tweeted “The process of consular access to 14 yr old Pak boy Asmad Ali got completed today. He met a Pak Counslar in Amritsar today and will now be taken back to the observation home in Jammu. I hope that now @PakinIndia and @MEAIndia@meaMADAD will work together for the release of Asmad”. (sic)

@MEAIndia @meaMADAD @PakinIndia has confirmed that it has sought consular access for 14 yr old Asmad Ali who accidentally crossed the border and is in observation home RS Pura. I request you to process the request expeditiously so that we can send the child home @ChangeOrg_India pic.twitter.com/XBxcsMHsn5 — Rahul Kapoor (@RahulKapoorSA) February 17, 2022

According to Rahul Kapoor, Asmad Ali had inadvertently crossed the LoC on November 28, 2021while he was running after his pet pigeon unaware of the fact that he had crossed the LoC. He was detained by the Indian Army and was later handed over to Jammu and Kashmir police. The 14 years old Pakistani boy was presented in the Juvenile Justice Board in Poonch and was sent to a home for juvenile offenders in Ranbir Singh Pora.



