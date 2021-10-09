Tej Pratap Yadav attends Union minister's event, triggers speculations about leaving RJD

New Delhi: Amid the war of words with his brother Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday (October 8, 2021) attended an event hosted by Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras and triggered speculations about leaving the party.

Lalu Prasad's elder son has raised many eyebrows after he walked down to the Patna office of the Lok Janshakti Party's faction headed by Paras, to attend the first death anniversary of former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

While Tej Pratap chose to honour the invitation extended by Paras, younger brother Tejashwi preferred to pay floral tributes at his residence where a portrait of Paswan was placed alongside that of Jayaprakash Narayan, a freedom fighter whose death anniversary falls on the same date.

Lalu Prasad also visited the residence of Paswan's son Chirag to take part in the function organised on the same occasion.

Tej Pratap's visit to Paras came a day after his name was omitted from the list of the party's 20 star campaigners for the upcoming by-polls of Tarapur and Kusheshwarsthan assembly seats.

ऐ अँधेरे देख ले मुँह तेरा काला हो गया

माँ ने आँखें खोल दीं घर में उजाला हो गया…

मेरा नाम रहता ना रहता मां और दीदी का नाम रहना चाहिए था…

इस गलती के लिए बिहार की महिलाएं कभी माफ नहीं करेगीं,दशहरा में हम मां की ही अराधना करतें हैं ना जी… pic.twitter.com/SpfImByK4C — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) October 8, 2021

Last week, Tej Pratap had alleged that his father was being held 'hostage' in the national capital despite getting bail earlier this year. Following the allegations, Tejashwi said that being a hostage is 'not the personality of Lalu Ji'.

"Laluji has been the chief minister of Bihar for a long period of time, he has been the Union minister and he has also arrested Advaniji. The personality of Laluji does not match with the allegations made," Tejashwi had said.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV