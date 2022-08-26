Patna: In a major attack on the Janata Dal-United-RJD leadership in Bihar, the BJP has claimed that the state’s Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Prasad is a "fake" Yadav, who belonged to a family of "shepherds" but claimed to be a descendant of Lord Krishna's clan.

State BJP spokesperson and OBC Morcha national general secretary Nikhil Anand, while addressing a press conference, made a stinging statement against the young RJD leader in response to a press conference held earlier by the latter. In the press meet, Tejashwi Yadav had expressed his anger against "a union minister, who was dreaming of becoming the CM and planning a game (‘khela') in Bihar".

Though the RJD leader did not name anybody, Nikhil Anand took the bait, saying "Nityanand Rai (MoS for Home) is a real Yadav as he belongs to a family of ''cowherds'' and is, therefore, a descendant of Lord Krishna. Tejashwi is 'farji' (fake) as he belongs to a community of shepherds".

It has been widely speculated that were the BJP to win power in Bihar, it might back Rai as the chief minister in a bid to win over the Yadavs, the most populous and politically assertive caste group in the state, which has, by and large, remained steadfast in support to RJD president Lalu Prasad. Those from the caste claim to be descendants of the ‘Yaduvansh' dynasty of ancient India in which, as per legend, Lord Krishna was born.

Ever since Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar severed all ties with the NDA, the BJP has been questioning the chief minister's ''political DNA.'' BJP Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Council Samrat Chaudhary, in controversial remarks in the Upper House on Thursday, said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar`s "political DNA is bad".

The BJP lawmaker made the statement in front of Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary during the proceedings.

As the Minister was answering a question, Samrat Chaudhary, interrupting him, said, "No one could understand when Nitish Kumar went from here to there. He sometimes saw this side and sometimes that side. His political DNA is bad." In response to this, Tejashwi Yadav retorted, "You stayed in my party, then went to JDU, and now you are in BJP. So, what about you?"

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first criticised Nitish Kumar`s "DNA" during the 2015 Assembly election campaign.