'Only leader at Centre who works beyond politics': Tejashwi Yadav praises Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday (November 14, 2022) heaped praise on Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and said that he is the "only" leader at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre who works "beyond politics". The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader was speaking during the inauguration of Koilwar-Arrah-Buxar four-lane road and the foundation stone laying of a two-lane bridge on Son river at Panduka village in Bihar's Rohtas district.

"Despite our difference of ideologies, Nitin Gadkari is the only leader at the Centre who works beyond politics," Tejashwi said.

"For him, the development of states and nation is first and other issues come secondary. If some more ministers like him come to the Centre, developments of poor states like Bihar would take place with rapid speed," he added while sharing the dais with Gadkari.

During the occasion, Gadkari invited Tejashwi to come to Delhi with project proposals, as he unveiled a 1.5 km long two-lane elevated bridge near Panduka on Son river in Rohtas, built at a cost of Rs 210 crore.

"I invite Tejashwi Yadav to come to Delhi. I assure him to sanction every project of Bihar. Our first priority is the development of Bihar. I never work on the basis of party or any particular region or state," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

"With the construction of this bridge, NH-19 and NH-39 will be directly connected, which will facilitate smooth traffic flow between Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," he said.

Earlier on Monday, the minister also inaugurated the national highway projects worth Rs 3,390 crore in Bihar's Buxar. He said that the initiatives would reduce the time taken to reach Delhi from Bihar.

"With the construction of 44km four-lane Koilwar to Bhojpur stretch, and 48 km four-lane Bhojpur to Buxar section, both on NH-922, the connectivity of the area with Purvanchal Expressway has significantly improved," he said.

"These projects will make travelling to Delhi from Bihar easy for people. The time taken to reach Delhi via Lucknow will be reduced from 15 hours to 10 hours," Gadkari added.

India to become 'vishwa guru', Lord Rama's ideals to take country to new heights: Gadkari

Claiming that the 21st century belongs to India, Union minister Nitin Gadkari also said "the ideals and values of Lord Rama will take the country to new heights".

Addressing a conference of seers at Ahirauli village in Buxar, he said, "India will soon become 'vishwa guru' and true 'Ram Rajya' will be established. The ideals and values of Lord Rama will take India to new heights. The 21st century belongs to this country."

"Development in the truest sense takes place only when every section progresses. Lord Ram's entire life is a teaching in itself. He doesn't leave anyone behind, doesn't turn away from anyone. He characterizes how a man should know his limits so that social order can be maintained. On the basis of these ideals, India will become Vishwa Guru and emerge as the hub of knowledge and innovation," the Union minister said.