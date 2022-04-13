हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BR Ambedkar

Telangana: BR Ambedkar’s 125-feet tall statue to be unveiled in Hyderabad by year-end

This will be the tallest statue of the Father of the Indian Constitution, Dr B. R. Ambedkar, anywhere in the world and it is coming up near Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad. 

Telangana: BR Ambedkar’s 125-feet tall statue to be unveiled in Hyderabad by year-end
Pic Courtesy: IANS

Hyderabad: The 125-feet tall statue of Dr B. R. Ambedkar will be unveiled in Hyderabad by the end of the current year.

This will be the tallest statue of the Father of Indian Constitution anywhere in the world and it is coming up near Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of the city.

Minister for municipal administration and urban development K. T. Rama Rao along with social welfare minister Koppula Eshwar on Wednesday reviewed the work of the bronze statue being built at a cost of Rs 150 crore.

The statue will be installed on a 50-feet pedestal. Rama Rao said 90-95 per cent work of the base has been completed.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, said an 11-acre area around the statue will be developed as a centre of tourist attraction. This would be a place of inspiration for not just people of Telangana but for the entire country, he said. 

Life and works of Dr Ambedkar will be showcased through a museum, a photo gallery and an exhibition library. A meditation centre and meeting hall will also come up at the statue.

The minister said the work on the statue was in full swing. Social welfare minister is regularly monitoring the progress.

According to officials, the place will have all the amenities like toilets, canteen and parking.

The ministers reviewed the work a day before the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar. KTR said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is following in the footsteps of Dr Ambedkar by working for the welfare of all sections of people.

He said building the tallest statue of Dr Ambedkar was a long-cherished dream of the chief minister.

The chief minister had laid the foundation for this project on April 14, 2016 on the occasion of 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Dr Ambedkar.

He had fixed a deadline of one year for completion of the project, so that it could be unveiled on April 14, 2017. However, the work could commence after a delay of more than five years.

Officials visited various countries like China and Singapore to examine the tallest statues, held meetings with experts who have handled installations of such huge statues before finalising the design in September 2020.

The statue will be 45-ft wide. It will have nine tonnes of bronze skin coating. In all, 155 tonnes of stainless steel will be used in making the frame of the statue.

ALSO READTamil Nadu to celebrate BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary as 'Equality Day'

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BR AmbedkarHyderabadTelanganaBR Ambedkar statueBR Ambedkar tallest statue
Next
Story

Calcutta High Court Lawyers' protest: Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar seeks meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee

Must Watch

PT1M52S

Pakistan's new government takes big step to stop inflation