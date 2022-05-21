New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao along with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal visited the government schools in the national capital on Saturday (May 21). KCR said his government aims to establish model schools in Telangana on the lines of Delhi, and will soon dispatch a team of officers for coordination, PTI reported. During his visit to Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School in Moti Bagh in Delhi, officials apprised the Telangana CM of the reforms undertaken in the education system by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government.

"We will implement the Delhi model of schools in Telangana as well. We will soon send a team of officers from our state to coordinate," KCR told mediapersons.

Talking about his government’s "remarkable improvements" in education, CM Kejriwal claimed many private school students were shifting to government schools because of the quality of education there. "We have around 1,100 schools and nearly 18 lakh students studying in them. Earlier, this number was 16 lakh, but now, due to remarkable improvements in the education sector, many students of private schools are joining our government schools," the Delhi CM told Rao.

The Telangana CM told reporters he also discussed political developments with his Delhi counterpart. "Merchants talk about business when they meet. Politicians talk about politics when they meet. It is natural to talk politics with Akhilesh Yadav and Kejriwal," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Earlier today, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called on KCR in Delhi and discussed several national issues.

After the school visit, KCR went to a Mohalla clinic in Mohammadpur in the city.

Notably, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin had visited Delhi government schools and had lauded the AAP government's efforts in improving education standards last month.

On May 22, Rao, who is on a week-long pan-India tour, will visit Chandigarh, where he will dispense Rs 3 lakh cheque as financial assistance to each family of the farmers who died during the year-long farmers’ protest against the Centre's three agricultural laws. He will be accompanied by Delhi CM Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann there.

(With agency inputs)