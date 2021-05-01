Telangana CM KCR removes Health Minister Etala Rajendra over land grabbing allegations

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday (May 1, 2021) removed Etala Rajender from the portfolio of Medical, Health and Family Welfare after the latter has been accused of land grabbing.

An official statement read: "On the advice of the Chief Minister of Telangana, the Honble Governor has approved the transfer of the Medical and Health and Family Welfare portfolio from Etala Rajender to the CM with immediate effect."

Further, the chief minister ordered a probe into the allegations of land grab in Medak district. Rao instructed the Chief Secretary to conduct an investigation by the district collector on the complaints of encroachments of land on the outskirts of Achampet in Masaipet Mandal in Medak.

Though, Rajender claimed that it appears to be a planned act and he will soon announce his future course of action after a discussion with his followers, PTI report.

Meanwhile, the development has kicked up a political storm in the state with opposition parties demanding similar investigation into some of other cabinet leaders and ruling party MLAs.