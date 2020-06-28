Telangana CM writes to PM Modi to rename Hyderabad Central University as PV Narasimha Rao Central University

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday (June 28) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rename the Hyderbad Central University to PV Narasimha Rao Central University, the former PM of India.

The Chandrasekhar Rao-led government hosted an event on Sunday at PV Ghat, Necklace Road to mark PV Narasimha Rao's 99th birthday anniversary.

The State government also started a year-long centenary celebration of the former PM.

The late Congress leader served as the 9th Prime Minister of India between 1991 and 1996.

He is well known for introducing major economic reforms in the country by ending the license raj.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi also paid tributes to the former PM and called him 'a great son of India'.

Remembering him, PM Modi said that Rao led the country at a very crucial time in India's history. He added that Rao was a great political leader and a scholar.

Today, we remember a great son of India, our former PM Shri Narasimha Rao Ji. He led India at a very crucial time in our history. He was a great political leader and was a scholar. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/F6DLHWkdoG — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 28, 2020

PM Modi said that the former PM Rao came from a humble background but he never accepted injustice and always fought against it from a very young age.

"He fought injustice from a very young age. I hope many more Indians will read more about our former Prime Minister, PV Narasimha Rao Ji," he said.

PM Modi also highlighted that Rao knew several Indian and foreign languages and was a man of broad vision.

"When we talk about PV Narasimha Rao ji, naturally, his image that emerges before us is that of a political leader, but it is also true that he was a polyglot! He used to speak many Indian and foreign languages," noted PM Modi.