Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender flays Akbaruddin Owaisi for remarks on Gandhi Hospital

New Delhi: Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender on Friday (April 24) came down heavily on AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi for his recent comments on Gandhi Hospital and asked him to get his facts checked before he speaks in public.

In an exclusive interview with Zee News, the Telangana Health Minister without naming the AIMIM MLA questioned him for giving a reaction to a 'sadist' social media post.

Notably, AIMIM is a friendly party of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi. However, the recent incident of attacks on doctors at the hospital has led to strained relations between both sides.

Akbaruddin had made a sensational comment by calling a jail better than Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital.

On April 1, relatives of a deceased coronavirus patient attacked doctors at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad accusing them of negligence in their duties. According to information available, two brothers from a family tested positive for coronavirus and were undergoing treatment at the hospital. One of the brothers succumbed on April 1 following which his relatives got enraged and resorted to attacking the doctors and staff.