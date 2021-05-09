Telangana invites 50000 medical students for treatment of COVID-19 patients

Hyderabad: To reduce the burden on medical and health department staff, who are working as the frontline warriors in the midst of the second wave of COVID-19 surge in the state, the Telangana government is inviting applications from the 50,000-odd medical students who have completed the MBBS and are qualified.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao held a high-level review meeting on Sunday at Pragathi Bhavan on the prevailing Covid situation in the state.

The chief minister, who holds the Health portfolio, has also instructed the medical and health officers to appoint for the period of two to three months, doctors, nurses, lab technicians, pharmacists and other para-medical staff immediately and utilise their services in Covid19 treatment. He said these temporary employees should be paid respectable salaries and since there are extending their valuable services for the state their services should be suitably recognised. In future they should be given weightage marks when they are appointed for government jobs, he added.

Those interested could apply online by logging into: https://odls.telangana.gov.in/medicalrecruitment/Home.aspx

The state government has also decided to start super speciality hospitals at Warangal and Adilabad immediately and appoint medical and health staff there. The 250-bed super-speciality hospital of the MGM at Kakatiya Medical College premises, Warangal, and the 250-Bed Super speciality hospital at RIMS, Adilabad, will be soon operational.



The state finance department has been instructed to release immediately ums of Rs 28 Crore under PMSSY to super speciality hospital at the MGM, Warangal, and Rs 20 Crore to super speciality hospitals at RIMS in Adilabad. The concerned officials are also instructed to immediately take measures to appoint 363 staff at the super speciality hospital in Warangal and 366 staff at the super speciality hospital at RIMS, Adilabad.

During the review meeting, availability of Oxygen, beds, Remdesivir injections and other facilities were also discussed. The Medical and health officials informed that there is no shortage of Oxygen supply and there is the availability of Remdesivir injections and other required medicines in the state.

As of now, the officials informed that 7393 beds are available in the government hospitals along with 2470 Oxygen beds and 600 ventilators beds. Also, the chief minister directed the concerned officials to ensure a good supply of Remdesivir injections at the private hospitals also.

The CM also spoke with Union medical and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and briefed him about the measures taken by the state government.

The CM also suggested that the fast spreaders of the virus should be identified and they be administered the vaccine first. He said vaccine guidelines should be relaxed for cab drivers, auto drivers, conductors, personnel supplying the LPG gas cylinders, and those workers who go to places to do their daily jobs should be brought under a special category and be vaccinated. The centre should extend this facility to the states to help curtail the major spread of the virus.

