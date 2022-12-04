'Temples are meant for general public, not personal property': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that temples are meant for the general public and are not anyone`s personal property. His statement came on Sunday while speaking after attending a mass marriage ceremony at the Arulmigu Maruntheeswarar temple in Thiruvanmiyur.

“Be it a democracy or a monarchy, temples are for the people,” added Stalin.



He also said that “The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department was set up by the Justice Party to change the situation.”



Stalin claimed that the DMK governments in Tamil Nadu had consecrated more temples in the state.



"The DMK government is fulfilling the wishes of Dravidian ideologue Thanthai Periyar," he said.



The Chief Minister said that people do not tolerate this fact and thus, they are “spreading falsehood and indulging in mudslinging.”

