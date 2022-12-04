topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
TAMIL NADU

'Temples are meant for general public, not personal property': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin also said that “The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department was set up by the Justice Party to change the situation.”
 

Edited By:  Tanya Trivedi|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 08:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that temples are meant for the general public and are not anyone`s personal property.
  • His statement came on Sunday while speaking after attending a mass marriage ceremony at the Arulmigu Maruntheeswarar temple in Thiruvanmiyur.
  • “Be it a democracy or a monarchy, temples are for the people,” added Stalin.

Trending Photos

'Temples are meant for general public, not personal property': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that temples are meant for the general public and are not anyone`s personal property. His statement came on Sunday while speaking after attending a mass marriage ceremony at the Arulmigu Maruntheeswarar temple in Thiruvanmiyur.

“Be it a democracy or a monarchy, temples are for the people,” added Stalin.

He also said that “The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department was set up by the Justice Party to change the situation.”

Stalin claimed that the DMK governments in Tamil Nadu had consecrated more temples in the state.

"The DMK government is fulfilling the wishes of Dravidian ideologue Thanthai Periyar," he said.

The Chief Minister said that people do not tolerate this fact and thus, they are “spreading falsehood and indulging in mudslinging.”
 

Live Tv

Tamil NaduCM StalintemplesTamil Nadu CM StalinPM ModiBJP

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'
DNA Video
DNA: When poisonous gas leaked in Bhopal in 1984
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'mastermind' of anti-Brahmin slogans in JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Goldy Brar's detention
DNA Video
DNA: Allahabad HC official suspended for taking bribe using QR code
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How does Musk's 'brain chip' work?
DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'