COVID-19 cases

Ten inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Kanpur jail in Uttar Pradesh

The Kanpur jail authorities on Thursday (March 18) revealed that at least 10 prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19 in the jail. 

Representational Image

After the information came to light, all the inmates were immediately shifted to a hospital at the jail. The authorities also added that all inmates are asymptomatic. "Ten prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19 at Kanpur jail. All of them are asymptomatic and have been shifted to L1 level hospital established at the jail," said RK Jaiswal, jail superintendent. 

Meanwhile, amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka and others, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers of the states on Wednesday (March 17). 

"We will have to immediately stop the emerging second wave of coronavirus, and for this, we will have to take quick and decisive steps," said PM Modi in the meeting. 

Additionally, amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ruled out the possibility of a night curfew or lockdown.

Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar authorities on Thursday (March 18) imposed COVID-19 restrictions, under Section 144 of CrPC, between March 17- April 30 as a precautionary measure against the rising cases in view of upcoming festivals.

As many as 28,903 new COVID-19 cases and 17,741 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday (March 17). 

The death toll stands at 1,59,044 including 188 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, over 3,50,64,536 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in the country.

