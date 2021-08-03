Territorial Army Recruitment 2021: Apply before August 19, know important details

New Delhi: The Territorial Army Recruitment 2021 has started. The candidates who are interested to join the army can apply on the official website i.e. jointerritorialarmy.gov.in. The notification was released for various officer posts. The last date to apply is August 19, 2021. Below, we have mentioned all the important dates.

The application process begins: July 20, 2021

Last date to apply: August 19, 2021

Written Exam: September 26, 2021

The candidates should note that for the selection in Territorial Army, the candidates will have to appear for a written test which will be held on September 26. Following the written exam, selected candidates will have to give an interview round too. After that happens, the shortlisted candidates will further undergo tests at a Service Selection Board (SSB) and Medical Board for final selection.

Territorial Army Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply for posts

1. Go to the official site- jointerritorialarmy.gov.in.

2. Click on the link that reads about ‘Territorial Army Recruitment.’

3. A new window would open.

4. Register yourself and fill in all the details.

5. Click on submit.

6. Download your application form for any future references.

Note these important imformation:

1. The Written Exam will have two papers- Paper I (Reasoning and Elementary Mathematics) and Paper-II (General Knowledge and English).

2. Every subject will have 50 questions for 50 marks.

3.The detailed syllabus for Territorial Army Recruitment 2021 exam can be checked by clicking here.

4. Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 200/-.

5. The payment of the examination fee can be made only through the modes prescribed on the website.