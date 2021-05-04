Terrorist accused of killing 2 councillors, policeman trapped in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore

Srinagar: A gunbattle brotke out between terrorists and security forces at Nathipora area of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir. Police and security forces are on the job. A foreign terrorist, believed to be involved in the killing of two councillors and a policeman, is said to be trapped in the encounter, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Nathipora in Bomai area following information about the presence of some militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.

No casualties have been reported so far from either side, police said.

