Terrorist groups conspiring to create and spread communal riots in India, warn intelligence agencies

Terrorist groups are conspiring to create and spread riots by spoiling the communal atmosphere in the country, according to a report by intelligence agencies on Friday. In a report sent to the government by intelligence agencies, it has been said that terrorist organizations can target leaders associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sangh and other Hindu organisations.

In view of the report of intelligence agencies, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the states to tighten the security of leaders associated with the BJP, Sangh and other Hindu organisations.

The agencies fear that Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) may conduct these attacks through the criminals present in the country. According to sources connected with intelligence agencies, in view of the programme of Ram temple construction, a conspiracy has been hatched to target the Hindu organizations. The ISI is also plotting to use Dawood Gang for terrorist attacks.

Recently, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad arrested a sharpshooter who was allegedly sent to Ahmedabad by gangster Chhota Shakeel to kill BJP leader Gordhan Zadafia. Gujarat Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja had said that information was received that two sharpshooters will come to attack Gujarat BJP leader.

The shooter was staying in a hotel on Relief Road in Ahmedabad and fired one round at the ATS team during the operation following which he was nabbed. "Based on a tip-off that Chhota Shakeel has sent a sharpshooter to kill a BJP leader, our team raided the hotel late last night. The accused fired one round at us when we tried to catch him. Luckily, no one was hurt," according to a statement.

Jadeja had said he asked the state director general of police to beef up Zadafia's security. The accused has been identified as Irfan Shaikh, 23, a resident of Chembur in Mumbai, an ATS officer said. "The ATS found Zadafia's information on the mobile phone of the arrested person. A video of the state BJP headquarters 'Kamalam' was also found in it," Jadeja had said.

Shaikh, who landed in Ahmedabad on August 18, was staying in a hotel on Relief Road in Ahmedabad. He fired one round at the ATS team during the operation following which he was nabbed, a senior ATS official said, adding that two pistols were recovered from his possession.

After checking in the hotel, Shaikh first went to Gandhinagar to conduct a recce of the state BJP headquarters, another official said. "He came back to the hotel after making a video of the BJP office from outside. He was waiting for his accomplice when we raided his room. We have learnt that the accused was in contact with his handler, whose location is unknown," the official had added.

Zadafia, was Gujarat's Minister of State for Home during the 2002 Godhra riots. He is currently on a four-day tour of the Saurashtra region with state BJP chief C R Paatil.