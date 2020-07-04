Terrorist killed during gunbattle in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam; arms, ammunition seized in Rajouri

Kulgam: One terrorist was killed during a gunbattle that broke out at the Arrah area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Saturday (July 4). Police and security forces have been deployed and are known to be currently on the spot, an ANI report said. The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist is yet to be ascertained.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Arrah area of Kulgam in south Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting the searches in the area, militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which a militant was killed, the official said.

"An encounter has started at Arrah area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job," the Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted at the start of the encounter. It later confirmed that one terrorist was killed in the gunfight.

"#KulgamEncounterUpdate: So far one #unidentified #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," the official Twitter handle of Kashmir Police wrote.

In another development, the police recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir today. Accordind to ANI,

UBGLs (under barrel grenade launcher), UBGL grenades, AK magazine, pistols, detonators with IED making materials and a pressure mine, along with other arms and ammunition were recovered by forces from Rajouri today.