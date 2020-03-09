हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
shopian

Terrorist killed in gunbattle in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian; encounter underway

According to sources, at least two to three terrorists are believed to be traped and an operation is underway to nab them. 

File photo

New Delhi: A terrorist has reportedly been killed in an encounter with security forces in Khawjapora Reban area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir. According to reports, security forces received specific inputs about the presence of a few terrorists in Khawjapora Reban following which they launched a search operation in the area. 

As forces zeroed towards the suspected spot, hiding terrorists opened fire on them resulting in a gunbattle between the two sides. 

This was a joint operation between Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Rashtriya Rifles.

According to sources, at least two to three terrorists are believed to be traped and an operation is underway to nab them. However, according to CRPF, the number of terrorists present when the shootout began following a tip-off was yet to be ascertained.

(This is a developing story and more details are awaited.)

