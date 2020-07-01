Terrorists attack CRPF patrolling party in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, one jawan martyred

Terrorists attacked a CRPF patrolling party in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (July 1). The troops of G/179 CRPF along with Jammu and Kahsmir police while placing 'naka' were attacked by terrorists at 7:35 am which was retaliated promptly.

According to reports, one CRPF personnel died while three got injured after the terrorists opened fire at the CRPF team. It is learnt that two of the injured CRPF personnel are in criticial condition. One civilian also died in the attack. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

"Terrorists attacked a naka party at Model town in Sopore. Injuries to some Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and a civilian reported. Area cordoned off and search operation started," said Dilbag Singh, DGP Jammu & Kashmir Police.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to hunt down the terrorists.