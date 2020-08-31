Grenade targeting Army vehicle in J&K's Baramulla hits ground; 5 civilians injured, 2 critical

BARAMULLA: Suspected terrorists on Monday (August 31) lobbed a grenade at a petrol picket of security forces in Azad Gunj area of Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

Sources in Jammu and Kashmir police said, "An army convoy was scheduled to cross the route and the attack was aimed was to hit the convoy. Fortunately, the grenade missed its target and exploded on the roadside in which 5 civilians were injured. Two of the five injured are said to be in a critical state and have been shifted to Srinagar for advanced medical treatment."

IGP Kashmir confirmed the attack and said two to four civilians have been injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, the security forces have cordoned off the area and a search operation has been launched to nab the attackers. All entry and exit points have also been sealed.