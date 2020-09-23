हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhupinder Singh

Terrorists shoot dead BDC chairman of Khag in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

The incident took place at around 7.45 pm when terrorists fired upon Singh who died on the spot.

Terrorists shoot dead BDC chairman of Khag in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Budgam

Unidentified terrorists on Wednesday shot dead the Block Development Council Chairman (BDC) of Khag in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. He has been identified as Bhupinder Singh and was killed at his ancestral home in Dalwash village.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that he left alone on Wednesday for his ancestral home and kept his Personal Security Officers (PSO) in Khag Police Station without informing the police. The incident took place at around 7.45 pm when terrorists fired upon Singh who died on the spot.

Live TV

IGP Kashmir confirming the news said, "BDC chairman Bhupinder Singh left two PSO in PS Khag and left ancestral home alone without informing SHO Khag. He stayed at Aloochibagh Srinagar and went to Khag today.” 

A police statement read, "Today at around 1945 hours, terrorists fired upon BDC Chairman Khag Budgam Bhupinder Singh, who died on spot." He had two PSOs from DPL Budgam whom he dropped in the police station and proceeded towards his residence in Aloochibagh Srinagar. However, without informing the police, he further moved to Dalwash village (his ancestral home) where he was attacked.

It’s said that he had contested an election independently and was elected as BDC of Khag area. The police have cordoned the area and launched a search operation to nab the attackers. 

Bhupinder Singh
