National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Saturday sparked a political uproar with his remarks urging security forces to capture, rather than kill, terrorists. Abdullah claimed that the recent surge of attacks across Jammu and Kashmir could be curbed by interrogating these terrorists and help expose the broader networks masterminds behind the violence.

Farooq Abdullah also called for an investigation into the recent Budgam terror attack, expressing suspicion that it might have been orchestrated by those attempting to ‘destabilise the Jammu and Kashmir government.’

"It should be investigated. How is it that the government has come and this is happening? I have a doubt that is it done by the people who were trying to destabilise the government...If they (terrorists) are caught then we will get to know who is doing this. They should not be killed, they should be caught and asked who is behind them...We should check if there is an agency who is trying to destabilise Omar Abdullah," ANI quoted the NC leader as saying.

Reacting to the National Conference president’s remark, NCP-SCP Chief Sharad Pawar called on the ‘Central government and Home ministry’ to consider the former J&K CM’s statement carefully.

"Farooq Abdullah is the tallest personality of the Jammu and Kashmir...He spent his life serve the people of Jammu and Kashmir. I have no doubt about his integrity and honesty. If such a leader is making any statement then the central government especially the Home Ministry should take it seriously and try to work out on how that situation can be resolved," Pawar said.

When questioned about whether Pakistan should always be blamed for terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, including the recent Budgam incident, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah responded, “There is no question of this. I would say that there should be an investigation into this.”

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina rejected Farooq’s suggestion for investigation saying, “what is there to investigate.”

“Farooq Abdullah knows that this terrorism is coming from Pakistan... This is a well-known fact. What is there to investigate in this? He knows that the terrorist attacks that are taking place in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and terrorist organizations are involved in this... We all should support our army, police and security forces.” Raina told ANI.