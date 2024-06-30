'Thanks For Reposing Faith In Our Constitution': PM Modi In First 'Mann Ki Baat' After LS Polls

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked countrymen for reposing their unwavering faith in the Constitution and the democratic system of the country.

PM Modi made these remarks while addressing his radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' which was broadcast for the first time after polls. PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcasting program had taken a break in February ahead of the general elections.

"Today, I thank the countrymen for reposing their unwavering faith in our Constitution and the democratic system of the country," Modi said.

Modi sais that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls is the biggest election.

"Such a big election has never taken place in any country in the world. More than 65 crore people voted in the election," the prime minister said.

While addressing the country's people through the radio address, the prime minister also took a new initiative named 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'.

"I am glad to see people inspiring others by sharing their pictures of their mothers," Modi said.

The prime minister also cheered Indian athletes who are going to compete in the Paris Olympics next month. He added that the Indian athletes have participated in more than 900 international competitions.

He later urged the people to use the 'cheer4Bharat' hashtag to motivate them.