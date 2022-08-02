What comes to your mind when you hear the word content creation? Like most, we assume you too might think about your favourite influencer or YouTuber. But, here's what Karishma Rawat, the cherished travel and fashion blogger, believes. She explains that content creation is more than just the viral or sponsored videos that you see.

Karishma explains that content creation, in its purest form, is about self-expression. Over the years, its meaning and purpose have changed, and this eminent influencer shares her thoughts on the same.

With over 11 years of hefty experience in this field, Karishma Rawat says, "Social Media has just augmented content creation. It was done even before that! From using newspapers to writing blogs on websites like WordPress, not only was content virtualized but its quality was also transformed.“

"Though WordPress and Blogspot still hold an influential place in the content creation domain, social media has revamped its meaning," said Karishma Rawat. We can't deny how accurate she is! A picture is worth a thousand words. When we migrated to social media, this saying became our dogma.

Karishma Rawat says, "Social media has been used in numerous ways for content creation. Not only for capitalism or consumerism but also for social justice. The content, over the years, has been more refined and has added value to numerous lives. From capturing scenic views to sharing pictures of a protest, the impact of content creation is magnified by 100 times due to social media. More and more people are becoming vocal about their thoughts."

But, what's next? What is the future of content creation? Karishma Rawat replies, "From the days of writing on blogs, to the days of aesthetic OOTDs, to creating videos online and now finally talking to your audience live, today the way the audience consumes information has completely changed. That is why it is important for content creators to learn new skills at every step to be able to share their messages with the audience in the most impactful manner. I think it is not possible to ever predict what the next phase of content creation will be like, but I am excited about it and I am excited to learn and grow!”

Karishma Rawat has emerged as a successful social media influencer with a huge following on various platforms. She has achieved several milestones in the field. Karishma has won the Indiblogger award and also won the show "Beauty and the Blogger." Recently, Karishma was among the six panellists at India's first Pinterest Creator Day.

(Above mentioned article is Sponsored Feature, This article is a sponsored publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL)