‘The Fifth, Final Time...’: Mamata Banerjee’s Last Call To Agitating Doctors For Talks

Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Monday invited the agitating doctors for the ‘fifth and the final time’ to hold talks to put an end to the RG Kar impasse. This move comes two days after the state chief minister faced a deadlock on live streaming of the meeting.

In an email, Chief secretary Manoj Pant has asked the protesters to meet Mamata Banerjee at her residence in Kalighat at 5 pm today.

"This is the fifth and the final time we are reaching out to you for a meeting between the honourable CM and the delegates. In line with our discussion the day before (Saturday), we are once again inviting you for the meeting with the CM at her Kalighat residence for discussions with an open mind," he wrote, reported PTI.

Pant expressed optimism that "good sense will prevail" following an agreement on Saturday to prohibit live-streaming or videography of the meeting, as the issue remains sub-judice before the Supreme Court.

"Instead, the minutes of the meeting will be recorded and signed by both the parties," he said.

In response to the email, the protesting doctors stated they would deliberate among themselves before deciding whether to attend the meeting. Junior doctors at the state-run hospital have been on strike since August 9, protesting the rape and murder of a colleague at the facility.