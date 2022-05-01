New Delhi: Inspired by the movie popular movie ‘The Kashmir Files’, the convener of an educational institute in Karnataka has announced free education for children of Kashmiri Pandits, who left their homeland at the time of the exodus and settled across the country.

Subramanya Nattoj, the convener of Ambika Mahavidyalaya in Puttur town in Dakshina Kannada district, made this announcement on Saturday.

Moved by Vivek Agnohotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’, which reflects upon the atrocities and plight Kashmiri Hindus, especially pandits suffered at the time of the exodus, Nattoj visited Jammu.

His visit induced him to do something for the children of Kashmiri Hindus and Nattoj announced free education for Kashmiri Pandit students.

In his institution, Kashmiri Pandits can avail free education from the sixth standard to graduation. The hostel facility will also be provided free of cost to such students.

Nattoj said the institute has already got four Kashmiri Pandits admitted to the institute.

"It will cost up to Rs 80,000 per student for a year to get an education in this institute.

The other facilities would cost them Rs 50,000 annually. But all facilities would be freely available to the children of Kashmiri Pandits," he said.

The Kashmir Files, a film directed by Vivek Agnihotri with veteran actor Anupam Kher in the lead role, revolves around the life of a Kashmiri Pandit family, which lost all their family members to the genocide in the early 90s carried out by Pakistani militants.

The film sensitively portrays the barbaric assault on Kashmiri Hindus with some political angles like the Removal of Article 370.

The film has received both negative as well as positive reactions from the critics and has triggered fresh demands for justice for the victims of the Kashmir exodus.

(With inputs from IANS)

Live TV