'The Kerala Story' Is A Story Of Entire India; Will Spread Awareness: BJP MP

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Saroj Pandey on Saturday said the issues shown in the film 'The Kerala Story' have been taking place in not just Kerala but in the entire country. Speaking to reporters, she also urged Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to declare the film tax-free in the state.

"I would like to tell the CM that he should declare this film tax-free in Chhattisgarh. The issues shown in the film have been taking place in Chhattisgarh continuously, be it religious conversion or love jihad. Chhattisgarh is sitting on a pile of gunpowder that can explode at any moment. This is not only the story of Kerala but also of (West) Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and the entire country", Saroj Pandey said.

The Rajya Sabha MP also alleged that the 'poisonous seed' of love jihad and ISIS activities, which are flourishing inside the country with the 'silent support of Congress and leftist culture', has to be stopped from becoming a tree.

"This story will spread awareness among our daughters, to prevent them from conspiracies like love jihad and from falling to tools of terror," she added.

The BJP leader further said that the Congress is in a 'tizzy' over 'The Kerala Story' as it is based on true incidents of love jihad of thousands of Hindu daughters.

"The film brings to the fore the horrific reality of women being forcibly converted and pushed into terrorism," she stated.

'The Kerala Story', which stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in the lead roles, revolves around a group of women in Kerala who are forced to convert and join the terrorist group ISIS.

Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the movie hit the theatres on May 5 after the Kerala High Court refused to issue a stay order on the release of the film.

The trailer of the film came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from Kerala went missing and later joined ISIS. Faced with backlash, the makers then withdrew the figure and called the movie the story of three women from Kerala, in its trailer description.

The hotly debated film on conversion is at the center of national discourse with Prime Minister Narendra Modi crediting it for bringing out terror conspiracies and using it to attack the Congress during a rally in Karnataka on Friday.