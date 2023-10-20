'The Thallium Revenge': Woman Scientist Poisons Husband, and In-Laws Chilling HATE-STORY From Maharashtra

Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, October 20, 2023: A shocking and heinous crime unfolded in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, as a woman scientist sought vengeance for her father's death by methodically poisoning her husband and five in-laws, leading to their agonizing deaths over a span of 20 days. Strikingly, she used a slow-acting poison called Thallium, a substance so lethal that it's often referred to as the "poison of poisons." This incident has brought to light the chilling use of Thallium and the motives behind this gruesome act.

Thallium's Lethal Power:

Thallium, known for its deadly toxicity, is notoriously difficult to detect because it lacks color, odor, and taste. When added to food or drink, it blends seamlessly, making it nearly impossible to identify by its flavor. Historically, Thallium has been utilized for nefarious purposes, primarily in targeting enemies or prisoners. It's worth noting that former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein employed Thallium sulfate to eliminate his police adversaries.

The Methodical Poisoning:

The police investigation revealed that the woman scientist had a vendetta against her in-laws for the alleged torment they caused her after her father's suicide, which occurred about five months prior. She embarked on a sinister quest for revenge by surreptitiously introducing Thallium into the daily meals of her husband and in-laws for a grueling 20-day period. Subsequent laboratory tests confirmed an alarming presence of heavy metal poison in the victims' bloodstreams.

The Source of Thallium:

Information gathered suggests that a relative aided her in obtaining Thallium from an undisclosed location in Telangana. Following the breakthrough in the case, the police have apprehended both the female scientist and her accomplice, who played a role in orchestrating this horrifying incident. The investigation, which began on September 20th, unfolded a series of shocking revelations during their interrogation.

Similar Case in Delhi:

This incident is not the first of its kind in India. A similar case came to light in Greater Kailash-I, Delhi, two years ago. In that instance, Varun Aroda, in an act of revenge, laced his in-laws' meals with Thallium during a New Year's party. He harbored resentment against his in-laws for supporting his wife's decision to terminate a pregnancy. Varun believed that his deceased father, who had passed away a year earlier, was reincarnated as their child. However, when the child was miscarried, he felt betrayed, leading to his shocking act.

The Gadchiroli case serves as a grim reminder of the sinister potential of Thallium as a weapon of revenge. It highlights the importance of monitoring and controlling access to hazardous substances like Thallium to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

