'Their communal poison...': KTR attacks RSS with Sardar Patel's words

Hyderabad: There is a heated war of words going on between the TRS and BJP leaders over the celebrations marking the annexing of the erstwhile Nizam-ruled Hyderabad state to the Union of India. Sharpening his attack against the BJP, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries, K T Rama Rao on Saturday accused Home Minister Amit Shah of playing divisive politics. In a series of tweets, the TRS working president slammed the BJP-RSS.

In one of the tweets directed at the RSS, he said, "An appropriate day to remember what Sardar Vallabhai Patel said in 1948 about RSS "All their speeches (RSS) were full of communal poison. As a final result of the poison, the country had to suffer the sacrifice of the invaluable life of Gandhiji".

"There is no doubt in my mind that the extreme section of the Hindu Mahasabha was involved in the conspiracy [to kill Gandhi]. The activities of the RSS constituted a clear threat to the existence of Government and the State". This is what Patel Ji had said banning RSS," he said in another tweet.

Union Minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at parade grounds here today to mark the Centre's official celebrations of Hyderabad Liberation Day'.

Comparing Union Minister Amit Shah to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel KTR tweeted, "74 years ago, A Union Home Minister (Sardar Vallabhai Patel) came to UNITE & INTEGRATE the People of Telangana into Indian union, Today A Union Home Minister has come to DIVIDE & BULLY The People of Telangana & their state Govt That's why I say, India needs DECISIVE POLICIES Not DIVISIVE POLITICS."

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday alleged that communal forces who had no role in the integration of Hyderabad State into the Indian Union are trying to divide Telangana society by spreading hatred. Without naming the BJP, he said the disruptive elements were trying to distort Telangana`s history by giving it a communal colour for their narrow political interests.

(With agency inputs)