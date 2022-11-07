'There is a competition who will follow ideology of HINDUTVA bigger than PM Modi': Asaduddin Owaisi on 'B' TEAM allegations

The RJD lost by less than two thousand votes to the BJP in the by-election for the Gopalganj assembly seat of Bihar. An AIMIM candidate got 12214 votes for this seat. After this, once again, AIMIM has been accused of being the 'B' team of BJP. Asaduddin Owaisi has responded to these allegations and has also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party. He said, "nothing is being said to Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat because his name is Arvind, while mine is Owaisi. That's why I was attacked."

Furious over such allegations, Asaduddin Owaisi said, "seven by-elections were held, in which BJP got victory. Why are SP in UP and Congress and AAP not called 'B' team in Haryana? As soon as Owaisi's name comes, Muslims, Congress and AAP all become silent, which is wrong." He further said that the parties want to intimidate the minority society. He said, "Want to tell them that you should not talk about political leaders, stay as a slave. In Bihar we contested elections, out of which four were bought by the RJD. Nobody talks about it.Whatever you guys do, that strategy, but if we fight elections, then the question arises about why you are fighting. We have faith in democracy, that's why we are contesting elections."

On the question asked about Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat, Owaisi said, "nothing is being said to him, because his name is Arvind and my name is Owaisi. That's what we want to tell. We are asked questions about how we will defeat the BJP? Congress has not been in Gujarat for 27 years, but nothing is asked of it." He further said, "Arvind Kejriwal does not even take the name of Bilkis Bano.They do not even name the families of the victims of Delhi riots, be it Hindu or Muslim. Do not even name the houses that were demolished. There is a competition between BJP, Congress and AAP about who will follow the ideology of Hindutva bigger than PM Modi. Voting for Congress and AAP is equivalent to voting for the BJP."