Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's second marriage is in the media spotlight, but it is not a unique case. In the past, many senior politicians have also had second and third marriages. The list of leaders who have more than one marriage is quite long. Let's know about the prominent politicians who have had more than one marriage. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had three marriages, but he is still single.

Bhagwant Mann's Marriage

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is all set to tie the knot the second time. Mann got divorced six years ago and his first wife and children live in America. Both of Bhagwant Mann's children had come to the swearing-in ceremony when he took oath as the chief minister. According to news reports, it was the desire of Harpal Kaur, mother of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, that he settles down again. CM Mann will be marrying Dr Gurpreet Kaur, who has reportedly been the choice of the Chief Minister's mother and sister.

Manoj Tiwari

Bhojpuri film superstar and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari stays in the limelight for some reason or the other. He had a second marriage to bhojpuri singer Surabhi Tiwari in 2020.

Kapil Sibal

Former Union Minister and long-time Congress leader Kapil Sibal had two marriages. His first wife was Nina Sibal. Nina Sibal had died of cancer. He then married social worker Promila. Sibal has recently severed ties with the Congress. He has been elected to the Rajya Sabha with the help of SP.

Shashi Tharoor

Tharoor married businesswoman Sunanda Pushkar in his ancestral home in Elavanchery village in Kerala's Palakkad district on 22 August 2010.

Ram Vilas Paswan

Paswan married Rajkumari Devi in 1960s. In 2014, he disclosed that he had divorced her in 1981, after his Lok Sabha nomination papers were challenged. Paswan had two daughters from first wife, Usha and Asha. In 1982, he married Reena Sharma, an airhostess. They had a son and a daughter. His son Chirag Kumar Paswan is an actor-turned-politician.

Digvijay Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh has tied the knot with TV journalist Amrita Rai in Tamil Nadu.

On the other hand Bhagwant Mann's marriage will take place in a small private ceremony in his house and only close family members will attend the ceremony. Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also likely to be a part of the wedding ceremony and will bless the bride and groom.