New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc and claimed that one of the alliance parties has promised to destroy all nuclear weapons of the country.

Adressing a rally in Rajasthan's Barmer ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Election PM Modi said," A faction within the INDI Alliance has made a highly concerning declaration against the nation."

"The region of Pokhran has granted India nuclear capabilities, yet the INDI Alliance now proclaims intentions to dismantle India's nuclear arsenal. What sort of alliance seeks to render India defenceless?" he added.

PM Modi further hit out at the grand old party PM Modi said that "Congress opposes every work which is in the national interest. Congress stands with every anti-national force."

PM accused Congress of having ignored development work in border villages due to apprehension of the enemy using the infrastructure in case of a clash and said BJP government considers these villages as “first villages”.

"The thinking of Congress itself is anti-development. These people call the border villages of the country the last villages of the country. These people deliberately kept the border districts and villages deprived of development because they were afraid that the enemy would come on the roads...," he said

"We consider the border areas and border villages not as the last villages but as the first villages of the country. For us, the boundaries of the country do not end here, the country starts from here. Today, if 4 crore poor people in the country have got PM housing scheme, then in Barmer also, nearly 1.75 lakh poor people have got the benefit of the scheme," he added.