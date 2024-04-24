New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and said its leaders only give speeches to divert the nation's attention from the real issues. She further escalated her attack and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders of BJP pick an irrelevant issue each day and make the lection about them

"If you look at the speeches of the Prime Minister and other BJP leaders, you find that the truth is reflected in the fact that they will not speak about your problems, they will not speak about development, they will not speak about real issues. Every single day they pull out a new issue which is unrelated to your life, unrelated to your progress, to rising prices, to rising unemployment, and they make the whole media talk about those irrelevant issues and make the election about them as well."

Addressing a public meeting in Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency where her brother Rahul Gandhi is seeking re-election, she said the BJP government led by Modi failed to address issues like price rise and unemployment. She said the Lok Sabha election is an opportunity to "protect democracy and the Constitution of India."

Priyanka alleged the prices of petrol, diesel and other essential commodities have risen "exponentially" in the last 10 years of BJP rule. Similarly, she stated the unemployment rate has increased. However, she alleged the Prime Minister and BJP leaders will not address these problems.

"They will not speak about development; they will not speak about real issues," the Congress leader alleged and accused the Prime Minister and BJP leaders of bringing up new issues irrelevant to the lives of the people.