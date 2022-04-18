‘Think ahead and plan for India in 2047’: BJP president JP Nadda urges Indians

Hosapete: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda has written an open letter to the countrymen urging them to "think ahead & plan for India in 2047.” Through his letter, shared by news agency ANI, the BJP president urged his fellow Indians to "think ahead & plan for how we all feel the nation must be when we mark 100 years of Independence in 2047."

Nadda also sought the active contribution of the youths of the country in the nation-building process, saying "youth of India want opportunities, not obstacles.” He also appealed to the “Opposition to embrace politics of development" in his letter while slamming them for “waging a direct onslaught on the spirit of the nation, casting aspersions on hardworking citizens.”

BJP Pres JP Nadda writes to country citizens to "think ahead & plan for how we all feel the nation must be when we mark 100 years of Independence in 2047." "Youth of India want opportunities not obstacles & urge opposition to embrace politics of development," he further writes pic.twitter.com/ljYXOnQh8F — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2022

His remarks came in response to the opposition parties' joint statement attacking the Narendra Modi government over incidents of hate speech and communal violence in the country.

यूपी,गोवा,मणिपुर,उत्तराखण्ड में हमने सरकार बनायी। ये सरकार और लोगों के द्वारा दिया गया मोदी जी को आशीर्वाद,ये बताता है कि भारत बदल चुका है। भारत अब न परिवारवाद पर चलेगा,न जातिवाद पर चलेगा,न धर्मवाद पर चलेगा,न इलाकावाद पर चलेगा,अब भारत मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में विकासवाद पर चलेगा। pic.twitter.com/PmT41DjYDU — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 17, 2022

In his letter to fellow Indians, Nadda said the opposition parties "tried, tested, or I should say dusted and rusted approach of vote bank politics, divisive politics, and selective politics is no longer working" as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' has seen Indians being empowered and getting the wings to rise further.

Unfortunately, this thrust towards development politics is being bitterly resisted by the rejected and dejected parties which are once again taking refuge in vote bank and divisive politics, he said. "Today, India is seeing two distinctive styles of politics - the NDA's efforts which are seen in their work and the petty politics of a group of parties, which is seen in their acerbic words," he said in his letter.

Nadda also referred to a number of riots when the Opposition, mostly the Congress, was in power and various incidents in opposition-ruled states like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra to hit out at them.

Nadda had on Sunday addressed a Karyakarta Samavesh or party workers` meeting in Hosapete on Sunday. Lauding the development of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s leadership, he said, "India is no longer known just for service, but is known for contributing to the world and moving forward under the leadership of PM Modi.”

Nadda also highlighted Karnataka`s emergence as an Information Technology hub in the world.

"Today Karnataka is developing as one of the leading IT hubs of the world. The people of Karnataka are enterprising, hardworking and have the desire to move forward. Karnataka is poised to scale new heights and preserve ancient cultures," he added.

He also emphasised on the `Mission 150` plan for Karnataka and stated that the BJP will do its best to fulfil the plan. Earlier, he visited the Bhatrahalli Anjaneya temple in Hosapete.

(With Agency Inputs)

