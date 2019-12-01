This force has been diligently protecting our borders: PM Narendra Modi greets BSF on 55th Raising Day

New Delhi: Conveying greetings to the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on the occasion of its 55th Raising Day of the Central armed force, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the paramilitary wing has been 'diligently protecting our borders'.

Greetings to all BSF personnel and their families on BSF’s Raising Day. This force has been diligently protecting our borders. During natural disasters and crisis situations, BSF personnel have always worked hard to serve our citizens. Best wishes to the BSF family! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2019

The BSF, which is mandated to guard 4,096.7 km India-Bangladesh border and 3,323 km India-Pakistan border, came into existence on December 1, 1965. It is a Central Armed Police Force charged with guarding India's land border during peacetime and preventing transnational crime at the same, it has various active roles during an outbreak of war.

The BSF has its own cadre of officers but its head, designated as a Director-General (DG), since its raising has been an officer from the Indian Police Service.

It currently stands as the world's largest border guarding force. BSF has been termed as the First Line of Defence of Indian Territories.

