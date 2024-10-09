THIS Indian City Has Most Number Of English Speakers In The World, Not UK

New Delhi: With an estimated population of 12.5 million, Mumbai is the most populated city in India, is the city where you will find most number of English speakers in the world.

Mumbai is the world's sixth most populous metropolis, that is is a melting pot of cultures and religions. Many languages, including Marathi, Hindi, Gujarati, and English are spoken by the people who live in the city. However, a surprisingly fascinating revelation has been made by a BBC television program stating that Mumbai is home to the largest concentration of English speakers worldwide.

According to a BBC television show, Mumbai has surpassed all UK cities in having the highest number of English speakers worldwide. Presenter Sandi Toksvig of the British comedy panel game quiz show Quite Interesting (QI) said on the show that the UK only ranks sixth globally in terms of the population of English speakers.

In a video from the show that aired last year and was recently published on X, comedian and British guest Sara Pascoe said, "I think we speak it best," when asked if the UK is the number one city for English speakers.

"In fact, in terms of population of English speakers, the UK only comes sixth worldwide. That is colonialism for you," remarked Toksvig.

On Reddit, a discussion about the video has been started. Several users are of the view that given the sizable population, Mumbai having the greatest concentration of English speakers worldwide was quite plausible.

"Most of the jobs in Mumbai require a working knowledge of English. Mumbai has to be the city with the highest number of multilingual people in the world. Everyone knows at least 3 languages," commented a Reddit user.

Another user wrote, "It's totally believable just because of the large population we have. India could easily be the largest English-speaking country in the world. However, % of English speakers would be a better metric for such comparisons."