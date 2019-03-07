This International Women’s Day gift yourself the power of education

The International Women's Day comes dutifully every year to remind the world that the women have paved way for themselves after centuries of wading through the tides of societal shackles, limited beliefs, irrelevant do-and-don’ts and everything that held them back from living the life they’ve always wanted to.

The harps of you go, girl, more power to you, becomes exceptionally and coherently louder on social media on this day; the newer way of acknowledging her empowerment. But how many of us truly understand the term ‘empowerment’?

Cambridge Dictionary says empowerment is the process of gaining freedom and power to do what you want or to control what happens to you. A pretty impressive number is surely living this definition but, the majority is still behind, trying to catch up.

Women have undoubtedly walked thousands of miles to reach where they are today; but, the grim statistics of women workforce in India tell that they must continue with their walk to make their proportion from one-third to 50% in every available industry. Here, education plays a pivotal role in achieving the same. But, the booming inflation rate of our country has made access to quality education a luxurious affair. There’s a desperate need of placing the same on the highest pedestal of basic human requirements along with Roti (bread), Kapda (clothing) and Makaan (shelter).

We criticize society for being villainy. But, amongst all the hatred and misogyny, the world is gifted with people who believe in greater good for women. Little does one know how the governments, corporations and various public organizations are playing a crucial role in improving the situation. They provide bursaries and financial assistance and help them steer through the financial blockade purely based on their potential. Mettle is motivated morally, as well, as financially; which are available throughout the year. Here’s the list of scholarships, fellowships and training programs tailor-made exclusively for women by various national and international bodies:

Fair and Lovely Foundation Scholarships

Every year, in the month of November, Fair and Lovely announce scholarships for graduation to post-graduation degree programme for female students from all across India by backing them financially with INR 50,000 for all the streams. The invite also attends students taking help from coaching classes for various entrance examinations.

Women Scholarship for Peace

United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs gives financial support, tuition and travel covering all costs of registration and participation at training courses to women for participation in practical aspects of disarmament, non-proliferation and development-related issues. This scholarship is declared open during August month every year.

Bat and Ball Game Women's Sports Scholarship

The scholarship is open during the month of May which calls female athletes who have studied sports science, physiotherapy, sports management, physical education, sports psychology, nutrition, rehabilitation or any sports related degree. The athletes will be awarded with USD 1000.

Women’s Cyber Security Scholarships

This scholarship call is declared open in the March month for women candidates intending to do graduation or post- graduation degree in cybersecurity and information assurance. The offer of up to USD 40,000 is offered that enables them to be future information security professionals.

Indo-US Fellowship for Women in STEMM

The government of India and Indo-U.S. Science & Technology Forum offers airfare, health insurance, contingency grant along with a monthly stipend of USD 3000 to women holding PhD degrees in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine around February month for study in various proposed areas of sciences.

Prabha Dutt Fellowship

This fellowship is declared open every year at the end of each year for women journalists to do research on topics of contemporary relevance. The fellowship offers a grant of INR 1L.

Women Scientists Scheme-C (WOS-C)

Beginning of each year Department of Science and Technology invites women scientists of science, engineering and technology background. The call offers a stipend of INR 20K to 30K p.m. for training in the protection of intellectual property, science, engineering, medicine and allied sciences.

Adobe Research Women-in-Technology Scholarship

During the month of September-October Adobe looks for female students in the field of technology to create gender equality in science and engineering domain. Full-time undergraduate students can make the most of the opportunity that provides impressive profile generation opportunity.

L'Oréal India for Young Women in Science Scholarship

Under-graduate female students of science background who find hard pursuing their education out of financial constraint can apply for this scholarship during the month of June-July that covers their tuition fee of graduation programme.

IIE &WeTech Goldman Sachs Scholars Program For Women

Goldman Sachs in association with Institute of International Education looks for women in the second or third year of graduation in engineering, computer science or ICT. One can apply for this in the month of May that provides tuition fee coverage of up to USD 1500.

Google Anita Borg Memorial Scholarship/ Women Techmakers Scholars Program

Google grants tuition and education-related expenses under this call to female students enrolled in under-graduation, post-graduation or doctoral programme during the month of May, who demonstrates strong academic record in the technical field of computer science, computer engineering or related courses.

Women Scientists Scheme (WOS-A)

Department of Science and Technology supports women by providing this impressive fellowship that amounts INR 30K to INR 55K p.m. to women scientists and technologists who are having a break in their career pertaining to motherhood or family responsibilities. Doctorate degree holder in medical, basic or applied sciences can make the most of the invite at the end of every year.

Said Business School Scholarships for Women

During the month of May-June, Oxford University frisks for brilliant minds for their management programmes which are designed to increase the flow of talented women into senior roles in the industry. They offer up to 50% tuition fee waiver.

Women as Cyber Leaders Scholarship

£6,500 towards tuition fees is offered for M.Sc. Cyber Defence and Information Assurance by Cranfield University, the UK for women to support their part-time study in the same. Applications are open during the month of June.

Swami Vivekananda Single Girl Child Scholarship for Research in Social Sciences 2018-19

UGC announces this scholarship open during the month of January for the only girl child of parents who are pursuing Ph.D. in Social Sciences. The scholarship gives support of up to Rs. 28,000 and additional benefits.

Post Graduate Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child

In the month of November, UGC announces this scholarship for girl students who are the only child in the family, having taken admission in regular, full-time 1st year Master’s degree in any recognized post-graduate college. Rs 36,200 p.a. will be given for two years.

CBSE Merit Scholarship for Single Girl Child

During the month of October, Central Board of Secondary Education invites applications from parents of single girl child who have cleared class 10 from CBSE with desired score. Rs 500 is given as scholarship award every month.

Internshala Career Scholarship for Girls

Female students of age group 17-23 years, pursuing arts, sports, academics, etc. can apply for this scholarship that gives Rs 25,000 as one-time cash reward. The scholarship is open during the month of January.

SOF Girl Child Scholarship Scheme

Science Olympiad Foundation releases this scholarship every year during the month of October for meritorious girl students of class 1 to 10 who have achieved desired score in their previous examination. Rs 5000 is given under this scheme.

AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girls

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) under the Ministry of Human Resource and Development invites applications for girl students of 1st year technical diploma or degree program from AICTE approved colleges and institution. Beneficiaries will be awarded with up to Rs. 30,000 and other aids. The scholarship is available during the month of October.

Delhi Ladli Scheme

Any girl child having birth certificate of MCD or NDMC, a bon-a-fide resident of national capital region and attending school recognized by Delhi government, MCD or NDMC can apply for this scheme during the month of October. It offers cash assistance of up to Rs.11,000 for class 1 to 12.

Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship Scheme for Minorities Girls

Maulana Azad Education Foundation (MAEF), Ministry of Minority Affairs invites applications from girls belonging to minority communities to support their education by giving financial assistance of

Rs. 5000 to Rs. 12,000 for girl students of class 9 to 12. One may apply for this scholarship during the month of October.

Tata Housing Scholarships for Meritorious Girl Students

Girl students pursuing the 2nd year of B.Tech/ B.E (Civil Engineering) or B.Arch degree course can apply for this scholarship during the month of March. This scholarship offers Rs. 60,000 to meritorious candidates.

National Girl Child Secondary Education Scholarship Scheme

Girl students enrolled in class 9, belonging to SC/ST communities or who have passed class 8 exam from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (irrespective of whether they belong to SC/ST) and enroll in class 9 in a State Government, Government-aided, and Local Body, can apply for this scholarship during the month of October.

UDAAN - A Programme to Give Wings to Girl Students

CBSE and Ministry of Human Resource Development proposes this scholarship during the month of August for class 11 girl students pursuing PCM or PCB with merit in class 10. The scholarship offers free offline and online resources through virtual classes for two years.

Merit Scholarship to Under Graduate Girl Students

In the month of June, application from 10 topper girl students who after passing 12th class with at least 60% marks are studying in any Govt. College pursuing a general degree course. The objective of this scheme is to enable meritorious girl students of Haryana to pursue higher education. The selected students will receive INR 3000 per college per student annually.

The real joy will be when there won’t be a need for women to prove their worth; the day, when society sees women the other half and not the second sex. It will take time for our society to reach there, until then, opportunities are there for those who seek them, and there are already in ample for women.

