'This separatist attitude is highly unhealthy': Adnan Sami lashes out at Andhra CM Jagan Reddy over 'Telugu flag' remark

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR' won in the Best 'Original Song - Motion Picture' category at this year's Golden Globe Awards for its popular song 'Natu Natu'. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday congratulated SS Rajamouli and the entire RRR team for this historic achievement. However, Bollywood singer Adnan Sami hit out at Reddy for promoting regionalism.

Tweet of Andhra CM

Chief Minister Reddy tweeted, "The Telugu flag is flying high! On behalf of the whole of Andhra Pradesh, I congratulate MM Keeravani, SS Rajamouli, Jr. NTR, Ram Charan Teja and RRR Movie. Congratulations to the entire team. We are so proud of you! #GoldenGlobes2023."

Strong Reaction Of Adnan Sami

Adnan Sami tweeted, "Telugu flag? You mean INDIAN flag, right? We are Indians first & so kindly stop separating yourself from the rest of the country…Especially internationally, we are one country! This ‘separatist’ attitude is highly unhealthy, as we saw in 1947!!! Thank you…Jai HIND!"

Telugu flag? You mean INDIAN flag right? We are Indians first & so kindly stop separating yourself from the rest of the country…Especially internationally, we are one country!

This ‘separatist’ attitude is highly unhealthy as we saw in 1947!!!

Thank you…Jai HIND! https://t.co/rE7Ilmcdzb — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 11, 2023

Sami's tweet sparked a debate on social media. While some people supported him, others said that the victory of RRR is a matter of great pride for Andhra Pradesh.

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' bagged the best original song-motion picture for the track 'Naatu Naatu', composed by MM Keeravani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. It competed with Taylor Swift's "Carolina" ("Where The Crawdads Sing"), "Ciao Papa" ("Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"), "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick", a collaboration between Lady Gaga, BloodPop and Benjamin Rice, and "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the 'RRR' team after it won the Best Song Award at the 80th Golden Globes. PM Modi tweeted, "A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud."