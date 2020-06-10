Three terrorists killed in encounter between security forces, terrorists in J&K's Shopian

Three terrorists was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists at Sugoo area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (June 10). The operation started by a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, 44 RR and CRPF is still on. The identity of the killed terrorists are still unknown.

The operation was launched after security forces received inputs that 2-3 terrorists were hiding in the area. The encounter started after the security forces surrounded an apple orchard after receiving credible inputs that some terrorists were hiding there. The terrorists opened fire once the security forces arrived at the spot, forcing the security personnel to retaliate, thus triggering an encounter.

This is the third encounter in Shopian district in last one week. Nine terrorists were killed in last two encounters in the district and all were of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit.