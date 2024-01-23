Three Western Railways Employees Fixing Signal Die After Being Run Over By Local Train, Probe Ordered

MUMBAI: Three employees of the Western Railways were killed after a local train ran over them while they were fixing signalling issues between Vasai Road and Naigaon stations, officials said on Tuesday. The deceased railway employees have been identified as Vasu Mitra, Chief Signalling Inspector, Somnath Uttam Lambutre, Electrical Signalling Maintainer, and Sachin Wankhade, Helper.

All these staff are from the Signalling Department of the Mumbai division, officials said. According to the Western Railways' Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), three employees had gone to attend to signalling point issues which had failed on the night of Monday. They were run over by a passing local train between Vasai Road and Naigaon on the UP slow line and died on the spot.

"Western Railway has ordered an inquiry," they said. According to officials, on January 22, 2024, they had gone to attend to signalling point issues which had failed during the evening. They were run over by a passing local train and died on the spot at 8:55 hrs.

Divisional Railway Manager and other senior railway officials rushed to the site and extended all assistance to the family members of the deceased. An amount of Rs 55,000 each has been paid to the family members as immediate relief.

"Further, Ex gratia payment and other payments will be disbursed to the deceased's family members within 15 days. The family of Sachin Wankhede and Somnath will receive approximately Rs. 40 lakhs while the family of Vasu Mitra will receive around Rs. 1.24 cr," they said.

In addition to this amount, settlement dues (DCRG, GIS, leave encashment) will be paid to the family members of the deceased employees. Settlement dues are being processed, they added.