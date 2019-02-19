हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vande Bharat Express

Tickets for Vande Bharat Express sold out for next 10 days

Tickets for the Vande Bharat Express, India's fastest train, are sold out for the next 10 days, railways said on Monday.

Tickets for Vande Bharat Express sold out for next 10 days

New Delhi: Tickets for the Vande Bharat Express, India's fastest train, are sold out for the next 10 days, railways said on Monday.

The train had developed a snag on its return journey from Varanasi to Delhi on Saturday, hours after its inaugural run.

Sources said officials worked all day to fix the problem emanating from a charging cable malfunction which affected the train's wheels and braking system.

The train will run five days a week, except on Mondays and Thursdays.

According to officials, the train is 121 per cent booked for Tuesday, 112 per cent for Wednesday, 109 per cent for Friday and 114 per cent for Saturday.

Similarly, from February 24 to February March 3, the train is booked 104 per cent on average.

Tags:
Vande Bharat ExpressIndia's fastest train
Next
Story

IIMC Alumni Association felicitates winners of IFFCO IIMCAA Awards

Must Watch

PT13M53S

DNA: Kamal Haasan bats for plebiscite in Kashmir