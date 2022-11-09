'TIGER IS BACK': Twitter FLOODED with memes after Sanjay Raut's bail, Shiv Sena MP says 'Now I will FIGHT...'

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut, who has been in jail for three months in the alleged Patra Chawl scam case, has finally been granted bail by the PMLA court. This has created an atmosphere of happiness in the Thackeray group. Shiv Sainiks are celebrating and various reactions are coming out from political circles as well. In this background, Shiv Sena leader Bhaskar Jadhav (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has reacted in front of the media. Jadhav said, "Today we are all celebrating in tears of joy. This is because Sanjay Raut, our leader, gets out on bail."

Raut got bail after 102 days, Shiv Sainik cheered all over the state. This celebration is done by distributing sweets and bursting firecrackers. As Raut got bail, preparations were made to welcome him to his home. Along with Shiv Sena leaders, NCP and Congress leaders have also welcomed him. Sanjay Raut's release was celebrated on Twitter today. Many Memes and slogans such as 'Kon Ala Re Kon Ala Shiv Sena Vagh Ala', 'Tiger is Back' are being given not only offline but also online.

After the bail was granted by the court, Raut also expressed his satisfaction while giving his first reaction inside the court area. He said, "I am thankful to the court. I believe in the God of Justice. Now I will fight again." This reaction of Raut is considered to be indicative.