Ranchi zoo

Tigress 'Anushka' kills youth in Ranchi's Ormanjhi zoo

The zoo authorities tried hard but failed to rescue the youth. The identity of youth wearing a red-check shirt is yet to be ascertained.

Tigress 'Anushka' kills youth in Ranchi's Ormanjhi zoo

New Delhi: An unidentified youth was killed by tigress 'Anushka' in Ranchi's Ormanjhi zoo, Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park, on Wednesday (March 4). The incident took place as the 22-year-old youth jumped into the tigress' cage after climbing a tree close to wall of the zoo.

According to zookeeper Ramjeet, the youth was climbing the tree and all of a sudden fell into the cage of 'Anushka', who immediately attacked the man and killed him. 

The zoo authorities tried hard but failed to rescue the youth. The identity of youth wearing a red-check shirt is yet to be ascertained.

The police is also probing CCTV images to know if the youth came alone or was accompanied by someone else. The body was later retrieved from the cage.

In a similar incident in Delhi Zoo in 2014, a 20-year-old youth was mauled to death by a white tiger in its enclosure. The victim accidentally had fallen into the enclosure while trying to capture the big cat on his camera.

