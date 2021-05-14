Times Group chairperson Indu Jain passes away, PM Modi expresses grief

New Delhi: Times Group Chairperson Indu Jain passed away due to Covid related complications, company sources said. She was 84. Hailing her as a visionary, Times Now TV channel, part of the Times Group, described Jain as a lifelong spiritual seeker, pioneering philanthropist, distinguished patron of the arts, and passionate proponent of women's rights.

After becoming chairman of the Times Group in 1999, she evolved a distinctive leadership style, characterised by compassion and inclusiveness, that helped propel the group to new heights.

She set up The Times Foundation in 2000, with sustainable development and transformational change as its key goals. One of India's most respected non-profits, it provides community services and runs the Times Relief Fund to offer assistance during cyclones, earthquakes, floods, epidemics and other crises.

She was the founder president of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), established in 1983 to promote entrepreneurship and professional excellence among women in India. From 1999, she also served as chairperson of Bharatiya Jnanpith Trust, founded in 1944 by Sahu Shanti Prasad Jain, her father-in-law, to promote literature in Indian languages.

The Jnanpith Award, conferred by the Trust annually, is acknowledged to be the most prestigious honour for authors writing in Indian languages.

She was also the guiding force behind the Oneness Forum, launched in 2003 to promote unity in the world. The MahaviraMahatma award was instituted under the aegis of the Forum to promote Mahatma Gandhi's principle of ahimsa (non- violence).

"My mother #InduJain believed that death is not something to be mourned but a soul changing clothes to start a new journey of exploration. She taught me to live on my own terms & in a state of constant bliss. As she attains Nirvana, I celebrate a truly remarkable spirit", tweeted Times Group chairperson, Vineet Jain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the death of Times Group Chairperson Indu Jain, and said she will be remembered for her community service initiatives, passion towards India's progress and deep-rooted interest in culture.

Paying tributes on Thursday, PM Modi said, "Saddened by the demise of Times Group Chairperson Smt. Indu Jain Ji. She will be remembered for her community service initiatives, passion towards India's progress and deep-rooted interest in our culture. I recall my interactions with her. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Indu Jain will always be remembered for the unparalleled compassion, hard work and philanthropic works. Shah tweeted, "The passing away of Smt. Indu Jain Ji, Chairperson of Times Group is deeply saddening. Nation will always remember her for the unparalleled compassion, hard work and philanthropic works. My condolences to her family and the entire Times Group in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Several politicians across the country also expressed their grief over her demise.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of Indu Jain ji, Chairperson of the Times Group. She will always be remembered for her contribution to social work, her passion for Indian culture. May God grant peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti."

Newly-elected Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "In Indu Jain, Chairperson of Times Group, we always had a very tall spiritual leader, passionate philanthropist, a connoisseur of arts & a soulful being. Her passing away is a big loss to us. My heartfelt condolences to Vineet Jain, members of Jain and Times families."

Union Minister Piyush Goyal wrote, "Saddened to hear about the demise of Smt. Indu Jain, Chairperson of Times Group. She will be remembered as a passionate philanthropist, strong proponent of women`s rights & an inspiring leader. My heartfelt condolences to @vineetjaintimes & the entire Times family. Om Shanti."

"Saddened to hear of the demise of Smt Indu Jain Ji, the matriarch of the Times group, she was dedicated to serving the community, championing women`s rights & supporting the arts. My condolences to the family & prayers for the departed soul to find peace .. Om Shanti", tweeted Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today expressed sadness over the death of Times Group chairperson Indu Jain and said she will always be remembered for her deep commitment to nation-building.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Times Group Chairperson Smt. Indu Jain Ji. Her deep commitment to philanthropy and nation-building will always be remembered. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti," Kejriwal tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also offered his condolences to the family of the deceased. "Very sorry about your loss Vineet ji. I personally have received her blessings so many times. May God bless the great soul in this new journey. Om Shanti," he said in a tweet.

