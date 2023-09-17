Tina Dabi: UPSC Success Story, Married Life And All About Popular IAS

New Delhi: In the last six years, IAS Tina Dabi has consistently remained in the public eye. Her name frequently appeared in headlines during the Covid-19 lockdown, and she has built a substantial presence on social media platforms. Tina Dabi's journey, whether it's her impressive UPSC rank, her unique love story and marriage, or the recent viral circulation of her CBSE Class 12 mark sheet, stands apart from others. Today, let's delve into the life and achievements of Tina Dabi.

Tina Dabi's Early Years

Tina Dabi was born on November 9, 1993, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Her father, Jaswant Dabi, held the position of General Manager in BSNL, and her mother, Himani Dabi, is an officer in the Indian Engineering Service (IES). Her younger sister, Ria Dabi, achieved the remarkable rank of 15 in the IAS.

IAS Tina Dabi's Educational Background

After relocating from Bhopal to New Delhi, Tina Dabi attended the Jesus and Mary Convent School. Reports indicate that she completed her Class 12 education from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), where she achieved top honors. It's noteworthy that she scored a perfect 100 in both Political Science and History in her Class 12 CBSE Board Exams. Tina Dabi pursued her undergraduate studies in Political Science at Lady Shri Ram College for Women, University of Delhi.

Tina Dabi's Rank In UPSC

Tina Dabi embarked on her UPSC journey during her first year of graduation. Remarkably, she succeeded on her maiden attempt and emerged as the top-ranked candidate in the 2015 UPSC exam. Following her training, she became an IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre in 2016.

Tina Dabi's Married Life

Tina Dabi fell in love with Athar Amir Khan who was his batchmate and both got married in 2018 after years of dating. However, the marriage did not last and both decided to split mutually. and got divorced in 2021. Tina Dabi entered into her second marriage, this time with Dr. Pradeep Gawande in April last year. The wedding was attended by close family members and a select group of guests.

Tina Dabi's Current Posting

Tina Dabi assumed the role of the Collector and Magistrate of Jaisalmer district in Rajasthan in July. Prior to this, she served as a Joint Secretary in the Finance Department of the state government while stationed in Jaipur. Tina Dabi, the IAS topper of the 2016 batch, now holds the esteemed position of the 65th Collector of Jaisalmer. The popular IAS officer is currently on maternity leave as she became a mother after she gave birth to a baby on September 15.