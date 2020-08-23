हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams employee donates 12 tons of sugarcane to 'SV Goshala'

He also urged donors to come forward to provide feed and fodder to the animals.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams employee donates 12 tons of sugarcane to &#039;SV Goshala&#039;

Tirupati: In a kind gesture, Anjaneyulu, a Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) employee and TTD Employees Joint Action Committee founder who works as Superintendent, Board Member Cell in Tirumala, on Sunday (August 23, 2020) donated 12 tons of sugarcane to SV Goshala in Tirupati.

Anjaneyulu who is also Employees Association leader handed over the donation worth about Rs 1.5 lakh to SV Goshala Director Dr Harnath Reddy.

He said the donation was made on the occasion of the Ganesh festival and to mitigate food scarcity to animals during COVID-19 environment. 

He also urged donors to come forward to provide feed and fodder to the animals.

Meanwhile, as many as 8,296 devotees visited the pilgrimage site on August 22.

Earlier in the month of July, about 2.38 lakh pilgrims from different places across the country had darshan of famous Lord Venkateswara, said TTD EO Sri Anil Kumar Singhal.

The Lord Venkateswara temple governed by the TTD had re-opened on June 11 for public after being closed for over two and a half months due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Tirupati TTD
