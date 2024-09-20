Tirupati Laddoo Scandal: Fight For Control Over the Temple Trust? DNA Explains

Revelations of adulteration in the sacred Tirupati Laddoo Prasad has left the entire nation iin shock. But Who is behind this massive betrayal at the revered Tirupati Balaji Temple? How was animal fat-infused ghee being supplied for the preparation of prasad? This scandal not only threatens the religious sentiments of millions of Hindus but also raises questions about those responsible for overseeing the temple. In today's episode of DNA, Zee news explains the timeline of the incident.

How Did the Scandal Unfold?

Here’s the timeline of the events:

June 2024: Chandrababu Naidu replaced Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

July 9, 2024: Following multiple complaints, the temple board sent samples of the ghee used in prasad to NDDB (National Dairy Development Board) labs for testing.

July 16, 2024: The lab reports revealed adulteration in the ghee supplied by one of the vendors.

July 22, 2024: The temple trust held a meeting to discuss the findings.

July 23, 2024: Ghee samples were sent for further investigation.

September 18, 2024: Reports from the second round of testing indicated that the ghee contained traces of animal fat.

These revelations have left millions of devotees in shock, wondering how such a massive betrayal could occur at one of the holiest Hindu shrines. The very prasad they revered was tainted with animal fat, making this one of the most significant scandals to hit the religious world in recent memory.

Who's Responsible for the Adulteration?

The involvement of animal fat in the Tirupati temple’s prasad has angered Hindus across the country. Temple trust members had their suspicions about the quality of the ghee, but external pressure prevented them from speaking up. This raises the crucial question: Who orchestrated this adulteration, and for what purpose?

Many devotees believe that this corruption at Tirupati symbolizes a more significant issue of political manipulation and control over temple affairs. The scandal highlights how the sacred responsibility of managing temples is being compromised by greed and power struggles.