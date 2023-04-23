topStoriesenglish2598232
Tirupati Seer Siddeshwar Brahmrishi Meets President, Discusses Women Empowerment

"Giving back to society is not just a responsibility, it is a privilege. I feel privileged to have met with President Droupadi Murmu and discuss how we can work towards creating a more peaceful and equitable society. It is my belief that we must constantly strive to learn, earn, and return to society in order to make a positive impact on the world around us," Siddeshwar Brahmrishi said after the meeting.

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 12:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Tirupati seer Siddeshwar Brahmrishi on Friday met President Droupadi Murmu to discuss the importance of non-violence, peace, and the need to empower women with leadership opportunities. Siddeshwar Brahmrishi is the promoter of Tirupati's Brahmrishi Ashram, that claims of currently educates more than 100,000 girls. 

Sarla Bothra, organisation's women wing chief, said that the trust is working tirelessly to educate girl child.

