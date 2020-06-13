Tirupati's Govindaraja Swamy Temple shut after employee tests COVID-19 positive

Tirupati: The Sri Govinda Raja Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati will be closed on June 12 and 13 after an employee working in the Health Department tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

The office at Old Huzur and PH store will also be closed as the employee had wandered into these places as well while discharging his duty, as per his duty chart.

After the entire temple premise and other places has been sanitised, the temple and other offices will be reopened in the Temple area.

Employee by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) confirmed cornavirus positive when he went for a regular health check up.

The persons are being identified and they will be tested too. Other employees are also been checked for symptoms.